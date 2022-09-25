NewsVideos

Ankita murder case: Angry people blocked Badrinath highway

|Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
There is outrage in Uttarakhand over the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Angry people have blocked the road in Srinagar. Angry people are demanding justice for Ankita.

All Videos

Wing Ding, all new crazy joint for all your crazy meets!
Wing Ding, all new crazy joint for all your crazy meets!
Attack on houses of people associated with BJP and RSS
1:31
Attack on houses of people associated with BJP and RSS
Tamil Nadu state BJP president informs Amit Shah about the attack on workers
3:12
Tamil Nadu state BJP president informs Amit Shah about the attack on workers
PFI members made a big disclosure during interrogation
1:14
PFI members made a big disclosure during interrogation
RJD's Shivanand Tiwari defends PFI's 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Pune
1:29
RJD's Shivanand Tiwari defends PFI's 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Pune

Trending Videos

Wing Ding, all new crazy joint for all your crazy meets!
1:31
Attack on houses of people associated with BJP and RSS
3:12
Tamil Nadu state BJP president informs Amit Shah about the attack on workers
1:14
PFI members made a big disclosure during interrogation
1:29
RJD's Shivanand Tiwari defends PFI's 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in Pune
ankita murder case,ankita bhandari murder case,Ankita Bhandari murder,Ankita Bhandari,ankita murder case jharkhand,ankita bhandari uttarakhand,ankita bhandari case,ankita bhandari rishikesh,ankita bhandari news,ankita bhandari caste uttarakhand,ankita bhandari case pauri,ankita bhandari missing case,ankita bhandari missing,ankita bhandari latest news,ankita bhandari case update,ankita bhandari murder news,