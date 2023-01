videoDetails

Another CCTV Footage surfaces in Kanjhawala Case, know the full story of the incident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

On New Year's night, a 20 year old girl was dragged by a car continuously for 2 hours for about 40 kms after hitting her. One after the other videos are being revealed in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case and making the matter more complicated. Know in this report, was this case an accident or a conspiracy?