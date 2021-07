Another chapter added to Indo-Japan Relation history: PM Modi says from Rudraksh Convention Center

“The Rudraksh Convention Center reflects the scope of India-Japan relations and future opportunities”, the Prime Minister said during the inauguration. From Varanasi, Modi also said that 'Rudraksh' has a modern radiance and cultural aura. This project shows the potential of India-Japan relations and future opportunities. Today a new chapter has been written on development and bilateral relations with the efforts of both the countries.