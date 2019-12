Anti-CAA protests erupted in Delhi, no violence reported

The streets of the nation on December 27 once again witnessed the Anti-Citizenship Bill protests. Congress party leaders and protestors protested near Jama masjid and the Lok Kalyan marg was jammed by the protestors. The police, however, dispersed the crowd and detained around 50 people. #CAA #CAAProtest #JamaMasjidProtest #AntiCAA #AntiCitizenshipBill #CPR #CAB