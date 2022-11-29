NewsVideos

Anupam Kher Exclusive: Anupam Kher raised these questions on the controversy of 'The Kashmir Files'

|Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
Anupam Kher's film 'The Kashmir Files' is once again in the news. Recently Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has given a controversial statement regarding this film. In his speech after being elected as the jury head of the 53rd Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav called 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar film. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Anupam Kher on this matter. He said that the one who calls 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar is itself a vulgar.

