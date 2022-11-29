Anupam Kher Exclusive: Anupam Kher raised these questions on the controversy of 'The Kashmir Files'

Anupam Kher's film 'The Kashmir Files' is once again in the news. Recently Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has given a controversial statement regarding this film. In his speech after being elected as the jury head of the 53rd Film Festival of India (IFFI), Nadav called 'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar film. Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Anupam Kher on this matter. He said that the one who calls 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar is itself a vulgar.