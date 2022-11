Anurag Thakur praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and says, 'Our economy is strong despite Corona'

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack from Congress to Aam Aadmi Party during Zee News' special conclave on Gujarat elections. Along with this, he praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Corona epidemic.