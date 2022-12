videoDetails

Anurag Thakur targets Congress on increasing Cases of Corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Delhi on Saturday morning, today is the 107th day of this yatra. So the government is on alert regarding Corona in the country. Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised many questions regarding this visit