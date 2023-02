videoDetails

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari gives big threat, says, 'No outsider will be allowed to settle in Kashmir'

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Apni Party's President Altaf Bukhari has given a big threat. He says, 'No outsider will be allowed to settle in Kashmir. We are not wearing bangles.' A decision is to be taken on the delimitation of seats in Jammu and Kashmir today. Before that a big statement of Altaf Bukhari has come to fore.