Are Shehbaz Sharif- Xi Jinping Scared to launch another attack on border?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Pralay missile: India's decision has shocked the whole world amid ongoing tension from China after the Tawang skirmish on LAC. India will deploy 120 surface-to-surface ballistic 'Pralaya' missiles along the borders with Pakistan and China.