Army Chief Manoj Pandey makes Big Statement on India China Border Dispute says, 'situation on northern border is under control'

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

Army Chief Manoj Pandey held a press conference today regarding India-China border dispute. During the press conference, Army Chief said that 'the situation on the northern border is under control'. Along with this, he gave an update regarding the current situation.