Army took charge to save Dhar Dam, surrounding villages evacuated

The operation to save the dam in Dhar is going on. Nearby villages have been evacuated. The army itself has taken a stand to save the dam. The entire area is being monitored by helicopter.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:06 PM IST

The operation to save the dam in Dhar is going on. Nearby villages have been evacuated. The army itself has taken a stand to save the dam. The entire area is being monitored by helicopter.