Arrested ISIS suspect Mohsin Ahmed's remand extended

Arrested ISIS suspect Mohsin Ahmed's remand has been extended. The court sent him to judicial custody on August 16. The suspect was arrested from Batla House.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 10:18 PM IST

