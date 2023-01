videoDetails

Art Of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Tamil Nadu's Erode

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Ravi Shankar Chopper Emergency Landing: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Chopper has made an emergency landing. Emergency landing has been done due to bad weather in Tamil Nadu's Erode. The helicopter was going from Bangalore to Thiruvananthapuram. No one has been harmed during the emergency landing. Watch visuals.