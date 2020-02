Arth Festival starts in Delhi, Culture is everything for human life, says Subhash Chandra

The Arth Cultural Festival has commenced in the capital of the country and will continue for the next three days. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra presented a speech at the opening of the festival. He said "This is probably the only cultural festival in our country which arouses the curiosity among the youth and children. Culture is not defined in a way that the government of India does by setting up the 'Cultural Ministry'. Culture means everything to a human being ever since his birth.