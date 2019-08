Arun Jaitley's mortal remains at Nigam Bodh Ghat for last rites

The last rites of former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness on Saturday at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), will be performed at the Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium in a short while on Sunday.