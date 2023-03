videoDetails

Arvind Kejriwal's first election meeting in Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of Karnataka to give a chance to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to form a corruption-free government for five years. Kejriwal said, 'We are staunchly honest. We will give corruption free government. We will give free electricity, build good government schools.