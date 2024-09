videoDetails

Do Tirupati Temple Laddus Contain Fish oil, Beef tallow?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Adulteration in Tirupati Prasad has been revealed. The investigation report has confirmed adulteration in ghee. The use of animal fat has been confirmed. There is a possibility of use of beef and pig fat. Let us tell you that fish oil has also been used. ZEE NEWS has a copy of the lab report.