Arvind Kejriwal's Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur, CM Bhagwant Mana is present

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sounded the election bugle in Rajasthan. Kejriwal has taken out the Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur. During this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was also present with him.