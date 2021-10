Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Hearing on bail plea of ​​all accused today

A Mumbai magistrate's court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, besides 7 others accused in the rave party raids aboard a ship carried out by the Narcotics Control Bureau, to 14 days judicial custody. The court will hear the bail plea of Aryan in a drug seizure case today.