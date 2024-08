videoDetails

CM Yogi's security to be beefed up

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

CM Yogi Security Upgradation: The security of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be further strengthened. Rs 151.80 lakh has been sanctioned for the security of CM Yogi. At present CM Yogi has got Z+ security and now the security of CM Yogi will be further tightened.