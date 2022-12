Asaduddin Owaisi became emotional during rally, seeking votes for AIMIM candidate

| Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

All the parties involved in trying to get maximum seats in the Gujarat assembly elections have put their full strength. AIMIM chief Owaisi started crying while addressing an election rally in Jamalpur, Gujarat. Weeping, he appealed to the people to make Shabir win