Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive : Asaduddin Owaisi retaliates on controversial statement of BJP MP Parvesh Verma

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, while giving a speech from a public platform, appealed to the public to boycott Muslims. In an exclusive conversation with Zee News on this issue, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has said that why is the CM of Delhi silent on Pravesh Verma's statement?