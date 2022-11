Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive: Asaduddin Owaisi targets BJP and AAP

Updated: Nov 23, 2022

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the ideology of AAP and BJP is same on Love Jihad. Owaisi also said that Love Jihad is not related to any religion and BJP is politicizing the issue.