Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive: BJP MLA T Raja Singh tried to provoke - Asaduddin Owaisi

Responding to the controversial statement of BJP MLA Raja Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the BJP MLA tried to provoke. He further said that the BJP does not care about the social structure.

| Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Responding to the controversial statement of BJP MLA Raja Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi has said that the BJP MLA tried to provoke. He further said that the BJP does not care about the social structure.