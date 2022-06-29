Asaduddin Owaisi on Udaipur Murder Case - 'No one has the right to take law in their hands'

Udaipur Murder Case: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's statement has come to the fore in the Udaipur murder case. He said that killing is not allowed in the law. No one can kill or go against the law. Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the incident and called it completely wrong.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

