videoDetails

DNA: RBI secretly brought home 102 tonnes of gold

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 02:20 AM IST

On the occasion of Diwali, RBI informed that through a secret mission, 102 tonnes of gold has been brought to India from the Bank of England, UK. A total of 214 tonnes of gold has been brought to the country since September 2022. By the end of September, RBI had a total of 855 tonnes of gold, out of which 510.5 tonnes were kept safe within India… Now why is this being done, why so much gold is being brought into the country, the reason behind it is the wars going on in different parts of the world for the past few years… due to which it is not safe to keep the gold outside and that is why RBI is bringing back the gold kept in foreign banks.