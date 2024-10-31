Advertisement
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
Just before Diwali, a controversy has also surfaced from Delhi's JNU... This time the reason for the controversy is said to be the insult of Lord Shri Ram. In JNU, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has accused the left organizations... ABVP claims that during a meeting, the students of the left organizations first made an indecent comment... and after that also used abusive words about Lord Shri Ram... After this alleged speech, ABVP workers have started protesting in the campus.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK