Asaduddin Owaisi raging on the Chief Minister of Assam, said to be anti-Muslim

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given a statement regarding Ram Mandir. After which Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Chief Minister of Assam is anti-Muslim. He should read the judgment of the Supreme Court.