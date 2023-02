videoDetails

Asaduddin Owaisi targets Government, says- 'Will Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor?'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

IMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Speaking in Parliament, Hyderabad MP Owaisi said, 'Will the Modi government remove the green color from the tricolor? Why does the government have such a problem with green?