Ashok Chavan met Devendra Fadnavis: Big blow to Congress in Maharashtra?

A big news is coming out of Maharashtra Congress. According to sources, Ashok Chavan has met Devendra Fadnavis, after which new speculation has intensified in Maharashtra.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

A big news is coming out of Maharashtra Congress. According to sources, Ashok Chavan has met Devendra Fadnavis, after which new speculation has intensified in Maharashtra.