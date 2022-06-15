NewsVideos

Ashok Gehlot targets the central government

ED will interrogate Rahul Gandhi again today in the National Herald case. Today is the third day of interrogation. On June 14th, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours. Till now 100 questions have been asked to Rahul Gandhi. Before Rahul's appearance in the ED office, CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the central government while holding a press conference.

|Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
ED will interrogate Rahul Gandhi again today in the National Herald case. Today is the third day of interrogation. On June 14th, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours. Till now 100 questions have been asked to Rahul Gandhi. Before Rahul's appearance in the ED office, CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the central government while holding a press conference.

All Videos

National Herald Case: Congress Leaders create ruckus on the road amid interrogation of Rahul
14:36
National Herald Case: Congress Leaders create ruckus on the road amid interrogation of Rahul
Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
19:27
Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
14:46
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
4:32
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces
2:33
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces

Trending Videos

14:36
National Herald Case: Congress Leaders create ruckus on the road amid interrogation of Rahul
19:27
Congress workers are protesting against ED's interrogation of Rahul Gandhi
14:46
National Herald Case: Many leaders who created ruckus were detained by the police
4:32
Lawrence will be questioned in Mohali
2:33
Ranchi Violence Updates: New video of riots surfaces
rahul reached congress office,Priyanka Gandhi,National Herald case,ed summons rahul gandhi,ed summons sonia gandhi,Enforcement Directorate,congress ed,Rahul gandhi news,Congress march,rahul gandhi ed summons,national herald case explained,rahul gandhi national herald,Congress protest,what is national herald case,Ashok Gehlot,rahul gandhi summoned,summons to rahul sonia gandhi,Latest News,interrogation to rahul gandhi,Congress,Rahul Gandhi ED,