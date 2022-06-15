Ashok Gehlot targets the central government

ED will interrogate Rahul Gandhi again today in the National Herald case. Today is the third day of interrogation. On June 14th, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 11 hours. Till now 100 questions have been asked to Rahul Gandhi. Before Rahul's appearance in the ED office, CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the central government while holding a press conference.

Jun 15, 2022

