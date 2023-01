videoDetails

ASI Shambhu Dayal Case: Why no one came to save ASI during the attack in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

A case of attack on ASI Shambhu Dayal came to light in Mayapuri area of ​​Delhi. A miscreant attacked the ASI on January 4 and people kept watching. This incident was captured by CCTV. The question arises that why no one tried to save Shambhu.