Asia Cup 2022: India's spirit is high.. India will win again

India and Pakistan will again compete in Dubai today. The eyes of the whole world are on this great match. Before this match to be played between India and Pakistan, not only the teams but also the fans have completed their preparations.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

