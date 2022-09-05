Asia Cup 2022: Intelligence agencies probing Pakistan's propaganda on Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media after India's defeat in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan. But intelligence agencies will now investigate Pak propaganda on Arshdeep.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh is being trolled on social media after India's defeat in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan. While running 'propaganda' against him, some anti-national forces are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere in India by linking him with Khalistan. But intelligence agencies will now investigate Pak propaganda on Arshdeep.