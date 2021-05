Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma swear-in as Chief Minister; Hemanta's Cabinet Ministers also take oath

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Assam on Monday afternoon by Governor Jagdish Mukhi along with 13 members of the Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and several other leaders of the party as well as opposition parties.