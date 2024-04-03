Advertisement
Dolly Chaiwala's Unexpected Collaboration With Delhi's 'Vada Pav' Girl Sends Internet Abuzz, Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
In a surprising turn of events, social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala joined forces with Delhi's famous 'Vada Pav' girl in a collaborative video that has taken the internet by storm. The unexpected pairing has captivated audiences, with the video quickly going viral across various platforms.

