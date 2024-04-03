Advertisement
Delhi Capitals to play against Kolkata Knight Riders today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Delhi Capitals to play IPL Match against Kolkata Knight Riders today. This match will be played in Visakhapatnam. KKR has not lost a single match in IP so far as it has won two out of two matches. It will be an interesting match as both these teams have some history.

