Assam Mizoram Tension: We will die but defend our land: Says CM Himanta Sarma

A compensation of Rs 50 lakh each has been announced to the families of the soldiers killed in the Assam-Mizoram dispute. This compensation will be given by the Assam government. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that we will give our lives but will keep our land safe.