Atiq Ahmed to be taken to Prayagraj under tight security

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed, who is serving sentence in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case, will be taken to Prayagraj again. This time he will be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case. The UP Police team has once again reached Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. She has once again reached to take Atiq to Prayagraj by road.