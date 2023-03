videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's convoy can go through Vikas Dubey route

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail in Umesh Pal murder case. The route of Atiq's convoy has been changed after he reached Jhansi. Instead of taking the convoy from inside Jhansi, it has been taken out through another route.