videoDetails

Atiq Ahmed's son Asad misbehave and manhandle the teacher

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Umesh Pal was murdered in Prayagraj on 24 February. Umesh Pal was a witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. Since then the police is opening all the raw letters of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his family. The act of Atiq's son Asad has come to the fore, in which it is learned that Asad had a scuffle with his teacher.