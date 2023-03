videoDetails

Atiq Ahmad Raid: UP Police recovers Mercedes and a Land Cruiser

| Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

In the Umesh Pal Murder Case, the police is on the lookout for the henchmen of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. In this connection, the police is raiding Atiq's hideouts. Police raided Universal Apartments in Lucknow. Mercedes and Land Cruiser cars registered in the name of Atiq's family were found from the parking lot of the apartment.