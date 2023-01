videoDetails

Attack on Woman Cab Driver in Delhi, says, 'Police also did not come to help'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

A female cab driver has been attacked in Delhi. The miscreants looted the female cab driver by breaking the glass panes of cab. Victim Cab Driver have made a big allegation against the police, saying that 'the Police was standing at a close distance, yet did not come to help'