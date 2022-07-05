Attempts to arrest ZEE NEWS anchor Rohit Rajan, Chhattisgarh Police personnel reached his home without uniform

Chhattisgarh Police has tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan without informing the UP Police. Rohit Ranjan lives in Ghaziabad adjacent to Delhi. Chhattisgarh Police has reached inside his house at around 5 am. The security guard of the society where Rohit lives kept on stopping the police, but the Chhattisgarh Police committed hooliganism. The police snatched the guard's phone and abused him. When the guard asked, he did not reveal the identity. Despite being stopped, 10-15 members of Chhattisgarh Police arrived without uniform to arrest Rohit Ranjan.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

