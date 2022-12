videoDetails

Austra Hind Exercise: Mighty attack of friends with QUAD in Bikaner, practice in Kangaroo style

| Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

Australia and India continued joint maneuvers from 29 November. This maneuver was done in Bikaner, Rajasthan and during this tremendously QUAD friends practiced in kangaroo style against the enemies. See in detail in this report how this exercise was done.