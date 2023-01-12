NewsVideos
Avalanche Witnessed near Baltal Area of Srinagar after Heavy Snowfall

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Avalanche witnessed in Srinagar. Avalanche has come in Baltal area of ​​Srinagar after heavy snowfall.

