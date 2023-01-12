हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Avalanche Witnessed near Baltal Area of Srinagar after Heavy Snowfall
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Jan 12, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Avalanche witnessed in Srinagar. Avalanche has come in Baltal area of Srinagar after heavy snowfall.
×
All Videos
11:38
Terror Funding Angle revealed in UP's Fatehpur Religious Conversion Case
1:36
Ministry of Home Affairs might conduct important meeting on Joshimath Sinking Case
6:3
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar makes Controversial remarks on Ram Charit Manas
1:35
Joshimath Sinking: Uttarakhand's CM Dhami makes a big statement says, 'Disaster came due to many reasons'
8:37
Hindu Woman buried after Murder in Dehi's Mangolpuri
Trending Videos
11:38
Terror Funding Angle revealed in UP's Fatehpur Religious Conversion Case
1:36
Ministry of Home Affairs might conduct important meeting on Joshimath Sinking Case
6:3
Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar makes Controversial remarks on Ram Charit Manas
1:35
Joshimath Sinking: Uttarakhand's CM Dhami makes a big statement says, 'Disaster came due to many reasons'
8:37
Hindu Woman buried after Murder in Dehi's Mangolpuri
srinagar avalanche,baltas,baltas avalanche,Avalanche,Srinagar,avalanche in jammu and kashmir,Kashmir avalanche,Jammu Srinagar highway,snow avalanche,srinagar news,jawahar tunnel avalanche,Jammu and Kashmir avalanche,avalanche in kupwara,ladakh srinagar highway avalanche,Kupwara avalanche,Kulgam avalanche,ladakh srinagar highway avalanche rescue,ladakh srinagar highway avalanche rescue by bro team,jawahar tunnel highway avalanche,avalanche hits machil sector,