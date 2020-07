Ayodhya: Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir on 3rd or 5th of August, Prime Minister Modi can perform Bhoomi Pujan

Apart from the date of the foundation stone, the height of the temple and arrangements for construction were also discussed in the important meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust regarding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Preparations for temple construction work on Ram Janmabhoomi have been completed. Work will be started after Bhoomi Pujan. According to the information, August 3 or 5 may be the likely date of Bhoomi Pujan.