Ayodhya case: Let us make joint effort to complete hearings by October 18, says SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed a timeframe by which submissions in the Ayodhya case have to be completed. With two months remaining for his retirement, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday insisted on a time schedule for proceeding further with the case, as without it, the five-judge bench would be short of time to prepare its historic verdict. Watch this video to know more.