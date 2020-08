Ayodhya LIVE Updates: PM Modi Lays First Ram Temple Brick in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid that the first brick of grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya at 12:44pm, as per the 'muhurat' for 'bhoomi pujan'. He was seen performing the 'pooja' at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' along with UP governor Anandiben Patel and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.