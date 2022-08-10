NewsVideos

Azamgarh: The state's ATS has arrested Saba Uddin Azmi associated with ISIS terrorist organization

The state's ATS has arrested Saba Uddin Azmi, associated with the ISIS terrorist organization, from Azamgarh in UP. The connection of Saba Uddin is not only related to Syria, but in the investigation it was found that Saba Uddin is also a member of AIMIM.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:12 AM IST
